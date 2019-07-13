The North High athletic equipment manager who has been accused of sexual misconduct with at least 10 students is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Edwin Rodriguez, 40, has been charged with lewd and lascivious acts with minors 14 to 15 years old, exhibiting harmful matter to a minor, annoying a child under 18 and false imprisonment. In total, he faces 11 felony counts and 13 misdemeanor counts.
Ten people have come forward to investigators alleging inappropriate physical contact and other unwanted interaction with Rodriguez, who was hired by the Kern High School District in 2009.
A North High student told an administrator last September they had received sexually explicit messages through social media from Rodriguez. Law enforcement was subsequently contacted and an investigation began. Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave at that time.
Over the course of the investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez had sent explicit messages, including photos and videos, to several juvenile students through Snapchat and that he had inappropriate physical contact with a few of them.
Edwin Rodriguez resigned from his position in May, along with his wife, Josie, according to Erin Briscoe-Clarke, public information officer for the school district.
Josie Rodriguez was a special education instructional assistant and head cheerleading coach. She participated in a camping trip with her husband and students in which students were provided drugs and alcohol, and one student claimed Edwin inappropriately touched her while he thought she was sleeping according to police reports in court documents.
State v. Elaine Rosa
The woman accused of dragging a small dog behind an electric scooter in January is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a pre-preliminary hearing.
Elaine Rosa, 39, has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of failing to provide animal care. Police said she is not the dog's owner, and a treatment plan was established with the veterinarian and the owner to address its injuries.
The dog, named Zebra, was walking and seemed alert during its examination despite the extent of its injuries, the veterinarian told police.
The injuries, she said, were consistent with being hit by a car.
The owner, according to the documents, was Rosa's wife. They were in the process of getting a divorce when the dog was injured, and they took turns over who had custody of the animal.
On Jan. 27, the documents say, detectives visited the home of Zebra's owner — whose name is redacted in the documents — and saw the dog still had a cone on its neck and staples in its left leg as a result of being dragged.
The owner said Rosa was upset and cried about the injuries to Zebra, according to the documents. She said they had been getting along and hadn't argued recently.
Asked if Rosa would intentionally hurt Zebra, the woman said "Rosa would not not do anything like that and Rosa loved Zebra and wouldn't do anything to intentionally hurt her," investigators wrote in the documents.
State v. Joshua McCloud Harris
A man accused of making threats of sexual violence and robbery to employees of Blue Oak Coffee Roasting Co. in downtown Bakersfield will be sentenced Tuesday.
Joshua McCloud Harris, 23, entered a plea deal with conditions that Harris would spend one year in prison and then would be placed on probation for three years. His probation will include mental health counseling to address mental health issues that seemed to play a role in the assault, said Deputy District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
Harris was also charged with threatening with intent to terrorize, but that charge was dropped in the plea agreement.
Harris went into the cafe on April 5 and threatened to sexually assault employees before leaving the area.
A no contest plea, or nolo contendere, allows a defendant not to admit guilt in a crime while still allowing the Court to determine punishment.
