The arraignment of former Liberty boys basketball coach Jeff Hicks on a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child is set for Tuesday.
Hicks, 28, was also a math teacher at the school before being placed on paid administrative leave Nov. 5 and prohibited from stepping foot on any Kern High School District campus.
He has declined to comment on the situation. The district has also declined comment due to the situation being a personnel issue.
And on Thursday, Victor Orozco III is scheduled to be sentenced for shooting at a man and woman in August of last year.
Orozco, 24, pleaded no contest last month to assault with a firearm on a person. Three counts of attempted murder, among other charges, were dismissed.
Police said Orozco pulled a gun during an argument at the corner of 21st Street and Chester Avenue and shot at a male and a female who were wounded but survived. He also struck a truck and injured a third person who was believed to have been shot unintentionally.
