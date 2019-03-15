Attorneys will present closing arguments Tuesday in the murder trial of the Bakersfield woman who two years ago fatally shot the owner of J's Place, a popular Southern-style restaurant.
Both the prosecution and defense agree Michaele Bowers killed her longtime boyfriend, 51-year-old Raymond Ingram, at her southwest Bakersfield house. They differ completely in explaining the manner of the killing.
Defense attorney David A. Torres called it an accident that occurred after Ingram, whom he characterized as having a history of abusing Bowers, threatened to kill her. But prosecutor John Allen has said the evidence shows Bowers planned the killing, which was allegedly motivated by jealousy over Ingram's relationship with another woman.
A few days before the killing, according to court documents, Bowers discovered Ingram had bought her and the other woman the same presents for Valentine's Day.
On the day of his death, Ingram, who maintained a separate residence, drove to Bowers' house to drop off a bag of Bowers' clothing and pick up other items, documents said.
Security cameras outside the house show Ingram approached the front door at 6:06 a.m., the documents said. The first officer arrived at 6:21 a.m.
No one else entered or left the house in the 5600 block of McKee Road during that time, the documents said. Arriving officers were met by Bowers, who said, "I just shot my children's father!" according to the documents.
