Court strikes down regional air district's monitoring exemptions for Central Valley refineries

A court ruling Wednesday will force the Central Valley's air district to rewrite rules that had exempted local petroleum refineries from a state law requiring that their emissions be monitored and made public.
The ruling in Fresno County Superior Court concludes a lawsuit filed by a coalition of environmental groups that accused the San Joaquin Valley Unified Air Pollution Control District of capriciously and arbitrarily allowing all four refineries under its jurisdiction, including those in Kern County, to avoid monitoring requirements imposed by Assembly Bill 1647, passed by the state Legislature in October 2017.
The state Department of Justice intervened in the suit, and on Wednesday the California Attorney General's Office issued a news release saying petroleum refineries are among California's largest non-vehicle sources of air pollution. It said such emissions disproportionately hurt poor communities of color because of decades of discriminatory land-use decisions.
"At the bare minimum, these communities have the right to information on the air they breathe," state Attorney General Rob Bonta said in the release. "It's a matter of transparency — and it's the law."
The air district said by email its refinery monitoring rule, which exempted refineries processing fewer than 40,000 barrels per day of petroleum, was developed through an extensive public process that involved the State Air Resources Board. The district noted it prevailed on a number of arguments raised by the plaintiffs.
"Implementing the new state-mandated requirements is an extremely technical issue, and we appreciate the court’s efforts at clarifying the requirements of the statute," the email stated. It added that Wednesday's ruling essentially requires it to prepare additional technical supporting information and "update the regulation as needed … including imposing fence-line air monitoring for facilities not currently engaged in crude oil refining activities."
"The district is already in the process of implementing community air monitoring and looks forward to working with the public to implement a rule that provides the most accurate and useful air quality and emissions information to valley residents," it stated.
Operators of two refineries in Kern County could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Bonta's announcement said people living within a mile of the air district's petroleum refineries suffer disproportionately from adverse health conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular disease, as well as babies born with low birth weights.
Environmental groups trumpeted the ruling as a victory for air quality and for communities living near refineries.
Jose Mireles, president of the Comité Progreso de Lamont, said in a news release that residents will be able to get timely information on refinery emissions as a result of the court decision.
"But let me be clear: This fight is not yet over," he stated. "We will continue to hold Valley Air accountable to ensure these new rules are consistent with the law and do as AB 1647 intends to ultimately protect community health."
Added Shafter almond farmer Tom Frantz, president of the Association of Irritated Residents: "Air board members should be ashamed of themselves for schilling for oil companies instead of enforcing laws essential for pub health and safety."