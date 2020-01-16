A court settlement has been reached in the misdemeanor case against Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez regarding alleged financial conflicts of interest in her role as supervisor, ending an 18-month ordeal for Perez.
H.A. Sala, Perez's defense attorney, said a settlement was reached with the Kern County District Attorney's office Thursday morning in Kern County Superior Court that will result in the dismissal of all charges if certain conditions are met.
According to the D.A.'s office, those conditions include:
• Payment of $30,000 in penalties, payable to community charitable organizations focusing on homelessness abatement and/or drug rehabilitation. Payment of $30,000 represents the disgorgement of the financial benefits conferred to Supervisor Perez’s husband, Fernando Jara, for his work promoting the cannabis industry prior to Supervisor Perez’s October 24, 2017 vote, which involved cannabis land-use ordinance revisions;
• Payment of a $4,000 administrative fine to the Fair Political Practices Commission and resolution of the Commission’s investigation into Supervisor Perez’s actions related to the October 24, 2017 vote;
• Performance of 100 hours of community service, to be served through community service providers approved by the Probation Department;
• Completion of an in-person ethics course conducted through the California Institute for Local Government, an organization dedicated to promoting ethics education for local government leaders; and
• Amendment of previously filed Form 700 disclosures covering years 2016 and 2017 to reflect in detail all income received from the cannabis industry by Perez and her husband, Fernando Jara, during those years.
According to Sala, if all conditions are met, the counts could be dismissed in as few as 180 days.
Perez's alleged conflict of interest arose between her role as supervisor and the California marijuana industry. The first count against her stated Perez "did make, participate in making or attempt to use her official position to influence a governmental decision in which she knew or had reason to know she had a financial interest."
On Oct. 24, 2017, Perez was the lone vote against a motion banning commercial cannabis. Her husband, Jara, owned a consulting firm that had done work on marijuana policy for several clients.
The second count against Perez stated that on April 3, 2017, she failed to file a statement "disclosing her investments, interests in real property, and income during the period of 2016," also a misdemeanor.
It was believed to be the first time an elected official has been criminally charged in Kern County.
According to a release from the D.A.'s office, the agreed upon stipulation to the facts underlying the charges, signed by both counsel and Perez, provide that Perez acknowledge the following:
• In December of 2016, Fernando Jara received a $5,000 check from David Abbasi for consulting services. Mr. Abbasi operated marijuana dispensaries during that time.
• In a Form-700 submitted on April 3, 2017, by Leticia Perez, which required reporting for calendar year 2016. She did not disclose the payment received from Mr. Abbasi.
• In March of 2017, Fernando Jara was retained pursuant to a written contract by Stephanie Smith and C. Martin Smith, who are principals of Industrial Partners Group (IPG) to represent them and IPG in public affairs and political strategy, IPG’s objectives was to seek regulatory approval for IPG cannabis operations in Kern County.
• IPG paid Fernando Jara $25,000 for the contracted services. Fernando Jara, on behalf of IPG, was to identify viable opportunities for IPG to obtain approval for licensed cannabis operations throughout the Central Valley of California, which included unincorporated Kern County.
• Fernando Jara attended and arranged meetings for IPG principals and agents regarding the potential leasing of property in Kern County for potential cannabis-related operations that would be subject to Kern County jurisdiction.
• In the Summer of 2017, Fernando Jara met with IPG principles and agents in the office of Leticia Perez related to future cannabis regulations in Kern County.
• On October 24, 2017, in her capacity as a Kern County Board of Supervisor, Leticia Perez participated in a vote regarding the approval and regulation of the sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in unincorporated Kern County. The vote presented a foreseeable financial interest to Leticia Perez and Fernando Jara, and Leticia Perez knew and had reason to know of the financial interest of both herself and Mr. Jara in the vote.
• The parties agree that discovery has been provided in compliance with People v. Murgia, and, having had the opportunity to review the materials, the defense will not be making further claims of selective prosecution regarding this case. All parties further agree that by entering the stipulation and conditional dismissal, any such claim is waived and will not be raised in any potential future hearings on the case.
In a statement,
District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer commented on the resolution:
“When the penalties that may be imposed by the Fair Political Practices Commission are not enough to fully address violations of the public trust, criminal prosecution is appropriate to ensure that there is a strong deterrent for actions that run counter the public’s trust and ethics laws. In this case, the criminal prosecution has successfully achieved our goals of ensuring that Supervisor Perez is not permitted to profit from the conflict of interest she engaged in. Moreover, today’s resolution requires clear admissions to the facts underlying the charges, ensuring that voters can make educated choices about the supervisor’s actions. In addition, the resolution provides both punishment and rehabilitation measures to ensure future compliance with ethics laws.”
Sala also shared his reaction to the settlement.
"The objective we had from the moment the charges were filed was to achieve a dismissal. That mission has been accomplished," he said. "Upon the satisfaction of the conditions ... the charges will be dismissed in 180 days."
(4) comments
Those on the conservative Right lie and commit crimes and those on the liberal Left lie and commit crimes. No surprise. They’re politicians.
$34,000 to settle her case, plus at least $30,000 to retain H.A. Sala...
Someone got very lucky....
Uhhhh, don't Presidents get impeached for breaking the law? But here, it's community service and give back the money
