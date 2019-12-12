A Kern County judge is set to decide on whether the Bakersfield City Council broke public meeting laws when it held closed meetings in 2017 to discuss items that presumably led to Measure N.
A lawsuit filed by two nonprofit advocacy organizations, First Amendment Coalition and Californians Aware, alleges the city held at least three meetings in 2017 in which the council discussed city finances and the possibility of pursuing a sales tax increase.
The organizations want a judge to issue a ruling that the city did, indeed, violate the state’s Brown Act, which governs public meetings, as well as release records related to those meetings and record meetings for the next three years in case future violations occur.
The city argues in its defense that the topics to be discussed in the meetings potentially exposed the local government to significant risk of litigation, allowing the meetings to be held in closed session. Additionally, the city downplayed in documents it submitted to the court, the extent to which the meetings influenced future council decisions.
After more than a year in which the case worked its way through the court system, the suit will be brought before Judge Stephen Schuett on Friday.
The ruling has the potential to be a public rebuke of the city’s handling of a sensitive topic in Bakersfield, and could potentially alter the City Council's behavior in regard to future closed sessions.
Much of what was discussed in the meetings would not have been known if presentation documents allegedly from the meetings had not been leaked to the organizations shortly after the meetings took place.
The city says the slides were illegally obtained by the organizations.
Copies of the presentation included in the lawsuit show PowerPoint slides highlighting potential new taxes the city could levy. The slides also describe a $16 million budget gap by 2023 if the city did not increase revenue.
A lengthy back-and-forth between the city and the two organizations ensued when the two organizations received the slides. When the city refused to hand over documents related to the meetings, a lawsuit ensued.
“What we want to do is ensure that the city understands its obligations regarding transparency,” said Kelly Aviles, a lawyer for the two groups.
She added that just because the items discussed in closed session could potentially lead to litigation did not mean the city could discuss them behind closed doors.
If that were true, she said, the Brown Act would mean nothing.
Government entities in California are allowed to hold closed meetings under a specific set of circumstances, such as discussing potential litigation or employee discipline. Typically, discussions of finances must be held in public.
The city claims the discussions that took place over the meetings in 2017 fit into the legal definition of potential litigation.
“The actual discussion which ensued during the meetings solely concerned legal advice and counsel, matters which are specifically and logically permitted to be discussed in closed session,” city lawyers wrote in documents submitted to the court.
Lawyers for each side will argue their case before the judge Friday morning. The judge could issue his ruling as early as that day, but it could be late next week before final judgment is issued.
In court documents, the city argued that it has a strong tradition of following the Brown Act. It says it goes above and beyond what is expected.
If they find in favor of the Plaintiff does it also negate Measure N? Or is this like the District Attorney race where campaign finance laws are blatantly violated at the end of the race and the thieves take office with no repercussions? Politics - Where crime pays.... Welcome to Kern County...
