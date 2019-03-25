A Bakersfield day care operator who pleaded no contest to child abuse is scheduled for sentencing Tuesday.
Shannon Perkins, 34, will be sentenced to 180 days in jail, four years of felony probation and mandatory participation in a one-year child abuser's treatment counseling program, according to prosecutors.
As part of the plea agreement, Perkins is prohibited from operating any child care facility. Prosecutors said the agreement was reached after consulting the victim's family.
Perkins was arrested Dec. 28 after her boyfriend showed sheriff's investigators surveillance video that captured Perkins abusing an 8-month-old boy, according to a court document.
The boyfriend told investigators Perkins operated a licensed day care at their home in northwest Bakersfield. She cared for three young children, and also watched over her and the boyfriend's three children.
Also Tuesday, Jeffery Doyle Hudson is scheduled to be sentenced after pleading no contest to charges including arson and vandalism.
Hudson, 54, an admitted methamphetamine addict, confessed to starting a June 4, 2017, fire inside a bus parked on property off Highway 178 in Onyx. He told investigators he started the blaze by "spraying wasp spray like a flame torch."
The owner of the bus said she had a fight with Hudson on May 30, according to court documents. She said she never gave him permission to burn the bus or anything else on her property.
