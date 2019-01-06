A couple is set to be sentenced Thursday after pleading no contest to charges filed in connection with the death of their infant son.
Gage Roberts, 23, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder last month in the baby's 2016 death. His wife, Debra Roberts, 24, pleaded no contest to willful cruelty to a child.
The morning of April 24, 2016, police were called to a Bakersfield hotel where a maid was performing CPR on an 18-day-old baby, according to court documents. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy's father, Gage Roberts, told police he slept in the same bed with the infant. Debra Roberts at one point told police she believed her husband was responsible for the boy's death, as well as the death of another child they had in Kansas, documents said.
And on Friday, brothers Joel and Victor Quintero are due to be sentenced in the shooting death of a man outside a Bakersfield gas station.
A jury in August found the brothers not guilty of murder but convicted them of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, among other charges, in the killing of Eraldo Castro the night of March 5, 2017, at a Fastrip in the 4800 block of Fairfax Road.
Castro was shot once by one of the brothers after fighting with them then driving his vehicle into their vehicle, according to court documents. He died hours later at Kern Medical Center.
The Quinteros face decades in prison.
