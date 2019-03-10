A ruling is due this week on whether Parker Chamberlin will remain in prison for the grisly stabbing death of his mother 18 years ago or be set free.
Or something in between.
Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush has the discretion to resentence Chamberlin, 33, to probation, in which case he'll be released from custody. Or he could decide Chamberlin should continue serving his sentence of 26 years to life. He'd be eligible for parole in 2023.
Alternatively, he could strike a weapons enhancement that was part of Chamberlin's prison term and knock one year off his sentence.
Chamberlin was 15 when he stabbed his mother, Torie Lynn Knapp, 35 times in her bedroom. He first told authorities he had encountered an intruder attacking his mother, but later confessed to the slaying.
Chamberlin was returned to Kern County in December after state prison officials recommended he be resentenced based on his good performance in custody.
Bush's ruling is due Wednesday afternoon.
In another high-profile case, the trial of Michaele Bowers, charged with murder in the death of popular local chef Raymond Ingram, her boyfriend of 25 years, is expected to continue Monday.
Bowers, 51, is accused of gunning down Ingram Feb. 22, 2017, at her southwest Bakersfield home.
Ingram, 51, was found dead in the master bedroom with a gunshot wound to his neck, according to court documents. Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol legally registered to Bowers.
Arriving officers were met by Bowers, who said, "I just shot my children's father!" according to the documents.
The shooting may have been motivated by jealousy over Ingram's relationship with another woman, documents said. It appeared Ingram bought Bowers and the other woman the same presents for Valentine's Day.
Bowers found the receipt for the purchase, and killed Ingram a week later, documents said.
Ingram was the owner of Southern-style eatery J's Place.
