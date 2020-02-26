A man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a homeless women in an alley in Westchester in January told police he was from Los Angeles and recently came to Bakersfield to attend Bakersfield College but slept outside near a downtown bowling alley and collected cans for money.
The information was contained in a police report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Angel David Hermosillo Rivera, 35, was arrested after an off-duty probation officer called police Jan. 24 to report a woman in an alley near his home was covered in blood and feces, the police report said. Bakersfield police officers responded to an alley near Alder Street where the woman told them she had been sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know.
Rivera was identified as the suspect and detained not far from the scene, the police report said. He said he was out collecting cans that day but denied sexually assaulting anyone.
He faces four felonies for sexual assault and pleaded not guilty to the charges in court earlier this week. He is being held on $100,000 bails and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court on March. 6.
