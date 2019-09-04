A man who allegedly drugged, choked and raped a woman in August threatened to kill the victim if she told police about his attack, according to a Kern County Sheriff's Office report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Armando Avalos, 20, is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, rape by force or fear, oral copulation by force, sodomy by threats, threatening with intent to terrorize, and intimidation. He is being held in the Kern County Jail on $3 million bail as he awaits court proceedings.
Avalos' next court date is Sept. 30. He will appear for a pre-preliminary hearing.
According to the police report, the victim had bruising to her face and body. She was taken to Adventist Health, where she laid on a gurney with a neck brace while being interviewed by a KCSO deputy. The deputy noted the victim was shaking and speaking as if it was difficult to breathe.
It all started when Avalos, the victim, and two others went to a park in east Bakersfield. They were drinking and smoking marijuana, the report said. At about 3 a.m., Avalos said he had to go back to work and would drive everyone home. Avalos, however, asked the victim if she would hang out with him more, to which she said yes, the report said.
Avalos then drove to Greenacres Park, where he tried to kiss and touch the victim. She said no and pushed him away, the report said. Avalos then began to punch the victim with his fist and then placed her in a chokehold using his left hand, the report said. The victim told police she pleaded with Avalos and told him she could not breathe before she blacked out, the report said.
When she awoke, the victim said she believed her and Avalos were somewhere in the mountains. The victim asked Avalos what happened while she was asleep, to which he replied, "Nothing, I swear I did nothing, I didn't touch you, I didn't rape you, I did nothing," the report said.
Avalos then pulled a semi-automatic black handgun on the victim and forced her into the backseat to remove her clothes and perform oral sex on him, the report said. The victim refused, and he pointed the gun at her and "threatened to shoot and kill her if she refuses again," the report said. The victim was raped and sodomized by Avalos, the report said. She also said Avalos forced her to use cocaine.
This happened once more, the report said. Avalos let the victim go after he threatened to kill her if she told police about the incident.
The victim picked out Avalos in a six-person lineup multiple times, according to the report.
