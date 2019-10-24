Police said that when a woman was walking home from the Padre Hotel on Oct. 6, Hernan Uriel Davalos pulled his car next to her, got out and said he would take her home so she wouldn't get hit by a car, a Bakersfield police report filed in Kern County Superior Court said.
After she refused, he grabbed her and forced her into his car and said he'd drive her home, only to bring her to a field somewhere in southwest Bakersfield, according to the reports which recently became available.
Davalos, 22, was going to "teach her a lesson" for walking home by herself that night — he threw her out of the car and raped her, according to the report. Davalos said he was sorry, but if it was not him, "it could have been someone worse or something worse could have happened to her," the report said.
Davalos is charged with rape and kidnapping after he was arrested Oct. 9. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held in Kern County Jail on $500,000 bail pending court proceedings.
The alleged victim was able to pick out Davalos in a photographic lineup, police said in the court reports. Davalos is scheduled to appear Nov. 15 for a pre-preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Upon leaving the field, Davalos dropped the women off near her home and asked for her number so he could take her on a date. She gave it as a way to help police track Davalos down, the police report said.
Bakersfield Police officers then had the woman contact Davalos, during which Davalos admittedly said he forced her to have sex "a little," the police report said.
Davalos also told the woman "he was not a monster and suggested they begin a relationship," the report said.
