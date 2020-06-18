The man who allegedly drove his vehicle through a crowd on the first night of protests in downtown Bakersfield three weeks ago had caught the attention of a police officer and another person for his strange behavior before the incident, according to documents filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Police officer Jose Diaz wrote in a police report that he first noticed 31-year-old Michael Tran sitting in his vehicle, a gray compact SUV, when it was sitting in the road at 17th and H streets. Tran had "a blank stare and appeared to be sweating," the report said.
Minutes later, Tran drove his vehicle through a crowd of demonstrators on Truxtun Avenue, then turned the vehicle around and drove back through the crowd again. The incident was caught on surveillance video and on video taken by protesters.
In the process, he struck a 15-year-old girl who suffered minor injuries.
Tran is charged with 10 counts of assault with deadly weapon and two counts of reckless driving, the court website shows. He's pleaded not guilty and is being held on $1 million bail.
A woman later contacted police to say she also observed Tran in his vehicle earlier that night in the downtown area and felt "he was not acting normal."
When police asked Tran why he struck the victim Tran said he thought he would get murdered, the report said. Video appeared to shows that Tran and protesters were yelling at each other and some protesters were throwing water bottles at his vehicle and tore an American flag sticker off his back window, the reports said.
After his arrest, police reports said, Tran spoke to himself in the back of the patrol vehicle and then began having abrupt shifts in his demeanor from crying to calm, angry and worried. He later talked about needing to bury bodies and being worried his family was in danger, the reports said.
The reports said Tran was on active probation for assault with a deadly weapon.
After later making contact with Tran's family, the police report said his relatives had been worried about him since he stopped taking an antipsychotic medicine months before which is typically prescribed for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. The family told police Tran had been acting strangely, according to the report.
