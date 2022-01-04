Court reports detail arrest of ex-McFarland High basketball coach for second time

A former varsity basketball coach at McFarland High School kept relatively quiet when Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies interrogated the ex-coach about allegedly meeting a minor for sex, according to KCSO field case reports filed in Kern County Superior Court, which were released Tuesday.
“For almost the entirety of the interview, Pruneda sat in silence with his face buried in his hands, looking at the floor,” the deputies said of their suspect, Fernando Pruneda, 39, in the reports. Pruneda is charged with contacting a minor for sex.
Pruneda was convicted in 2020 for a similar crime and sentenced to serve two years and register as a sex offender. In that case, the coach offered a 14-year-old boy a spot on the varsity team in exchange for sex, according to previous reporting by The Californian.
The former boys’ coach was apprehended again after he allegedly contacted a KCSO deputy posing as a minor on Grindr for sex, according to a KCSO probable cause statement filed in court. Grindr is a dating app for the LGBTQ+ community.
Deputies were engaged in an undercover operation to identify child predators on Nov. 13, when one sergeant talked with a man later identified as Pruneda, reports said.
Both made plans to meet at Fruitvale Norris Park. Pruneda offered to bring condoms and did not decline to meet the deputy when the officer said he was 14, according to the reports.
“But like u not like gonna be with cops,” Pruneda also asked in the Grindr messages, according to court reports. He also called the deputy posing as a minor “very handsome.”
Then, Pruneda was arrested by the deputies. “I don’t even know what I’m thinking,” said Pruneda, according to the KCSO deputy in the reports.
After he was apprehended, the deputies conducted an interview with Pruneda. During his interrogation in the reports, Pruneda offered no explanation for his arrival at Fruitvale Norris Park. He also denied controlling the Grindr account. He was then booked into the Central Receiving Facility.
Pruneda is being held without bail and due back in court March 11.