A surveillance camera inside the home of 8-year-old Ger'Mya Amirah Alexander captured the fatal beating she allegedly suffered at the hands of her mother's boyfriend.
According to documents filed in Kern County Superior Court that became available Tuesday, Alexander's mother showed police video clips of the incident the night of March 17 showing the girl bent over an ottoman as Clint Mason wielded a metal cane with two hands in an overhand blow to the girl's backside. It happened four times, according to the Bakersfield Police Department reports.
The recording also included audio. The girl cried out in pain, screaming "no" and pleading with Mason to stop and Mason can be heard telling the girl he "didn't give a (expletive)," "this is what you wanted" and "this is not going to end well for you, trust me when I tell you that," the BPD reports said.
At one point, Mason made an effort to turn the surveillance camera away from him, but it tracked back to him because it was motion activated, the police report said.
The girl's mother said the cameras were installed because she has a child with a skin condition and she has to monitor him so he doesn't scratch himself, the police report said.
The mother told police she was working an overnight shift as a caregiver and had left Mason, who was her boyfriend of five years, with the children.
The beatings happened around 9:30 p.m. March 17 and Mason carried the girl to her room because she couldn't walk, he told police, according to the police reports.
When he checked on her around 5 a.m., she wasn't breathing.
Mason, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, torture and willful cruelty and is being held without bail in Lerdo Jail after he was apprehended at a Motel 6 in Inlgewood on March 19.
He told police he beat her because she wouldn't comply with his orders, according to the reports filed in court.
