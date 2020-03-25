Clint Mason allegedly beat an 8-year-old girl numerous times in the hours leading up to her March 18 death, using his hands, a belt and a metal walking cane, as punishment for not doing her homework, according to court documents.
The reports filed in Kern County Superior Court said Mason admitted to police that he assaulted Ger'Mya Amirah Alexander and continued to do so over a period of hours out of anger and to punish her, the report said. He then took her to her bedroom for the night rather than seeking medical aid, he told police.
Upon discovering the girl not breathing the next morning, Mason told authorities he notified her mother and then fled to the Los Angeles area. Prior reports described Mason as the boyfriend of the girl's mother.
Mason, 38, has been charged with first-degree murder, torture and willful cruelty and is being held without bail in the Lerdo Jail after he was apprehended at a Motel 6 in Inlgewood on March 19.
