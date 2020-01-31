As he lay in a hospital bed recovering from a stab wound, Jason Cruz, 23, admitted to sheriff's deputies he stabbed 17-year-old Jose Flores Jr., a Foothill Hill High student, and he knew what he did was wrong, according to reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
When deputies asked what he would say to Flores' family, Cruz said, "I'm sorry for what I did. I know it wasn’t right. Um, I take full responsibility and, um, I’m sorry."
Cruz is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Flores that happened Jan. 21 just a block from the school. Cruz was also stabbed in the melee. A 14-year-old has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of homicide, police have said. Their names have not been released.
Flores was stabbed at least six times, according to the reports. He died at the scene in the arms of a girl he went to school with. When asked if Flores said anything before he died, an unidentified witness in the report said no, but he was crying.
In the interview, which happened at Kern Medical later that day, Cruz said he went to a bus stop because he'd received a text that a student he knew was going to get jumped after school. Cruz said the student was being bullied by some kids at school and had been jumped the previous Friday.
Cruz armed himself with three throwing knives and a folding knife before he left "just in case they try to do anything too crazy," he told deputies, the reports said.
When Cruz arrived at the bus stop, an unidentified person pointed him toward the group of students who were allegedly the ones bullying and threatening the student he knew. As he approached, Cruz said Flores attacked him first and punched him in the face. That's when Cruz said he pulled a knife and stabbed Flores three times, according to the deputies' reports.
Several witnesses interviewed by deputies said they could see Cruz's arms moving in a upward stabbing motion when he was fighting with Flores. Witnesses said Cruz's younger brother also engaged in the fight.
Information in the reports also indicated that talk of a fight had started on Instagram, and Cruz said he received a message the day before to meet after school for a fight.
The reports described a chaotic scene that day, as seen by deputies, witnesses and in cell phone videos and photos of the stabbing posted online or later shown to law enforcement.
Sheriff's deputies arrived to find nearly 300 people at the scene, mostly high school aged. Several students gathered around Flores, who was on the sidewalk bleeding heavily from the torso. Cell phone videos showed portions of the the fight, students walking and running from the scene, cars honking and someone bleeding from the right arm, the reports filed in court said.
When deputies who interviewed Cruz in the hospital asked if he thought stabbing Flores was a reasonable thing to do in response to being punched, he said no.
"It would probably have been better to walk away from it but …," Cruz said, according to the reports.
Cruz was scheduled to be arraigned this week but it was postponed until next week.
(1) comment
Wow he was crying before he died as a Mom that would tear me in half...Senseless violence and lives ruined...RIP😔
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.