Court proceedings for the conflict-of-interest cast against Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez were delayed again on Friday.
Judge Thomas Clark set the next conference in the case for July 26, pushing the case back by more than a month, and taking it past the one-year mark when charges were first announced.
The delay will allow for more time for attorneys on both sides to process subpoenas that have recently been sent to employees of the District Attorney’s Office. The subpoenas could result in the defense calling those employees to testify.
A gag order prevents attorneys and other parties involved in the case from commenting outside of court proceedings.
Perez has been charged with a misdemeanor relating to her a conflict of interest between herself, the marijuana industry and a vote she participated in regarding marijuana in 2017. She is also charged with another misdemeanor in which the DA’s Office alleges she failed to disclose her investments, interests in real property and income during a period in 2016.
Perez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and continues to work as a supervisor, although she has abstained from all marijuana votes.
