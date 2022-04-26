Court postpones hearing on oil permitting

A trial originally set to resume Thursday has been postponed by almost a month in a high-stakes court case on the future of Kern County's oil and gas permitting system.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Gregory Pulskamp said in an order March 22 that proceedings in Vaquero Energy vs. County of Kern had to be delayed based on the court's schedule and its own legal motion.
"The court has cleared its calendar for the entire day on May 26th, although it is hoped that the proceedings will be concluded between 8:30 a.m. and noon," Pulskamp's order stated.
The trial will determine whether changes county government made last year were enough to address problems a judge identified two years ago in the vast environmental review underpinning Kern's streamlined oil and gas permitting system.
The county had resumed oilfield permitting early last year after the changes were approved by the county Board of Supervisors. But Pulskamp ruled in October that the county had to wait for the court's approval before issuing any more permits.
If Pulskamp finds the changes suffice, local oil field permitting could pick up quickly. But if he sides with plaintiffs including environmental groups and a local farmer, control will remain with a state agency that has had trouble adjusting to its role as lead agency in local oil regulatory reviews.