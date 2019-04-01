A Wasco State Prison inmate convicted of strangling his cellmate is due to be sentenced Thursday to more than 50 years to life in prison.
A jury last month convicted Michael Beardsley of first-degree murder in the death of James Morris two years ago. Beardsley, 38, has three "strike" offenses, two for felony gang participation and one for assault with a deadly weapon.
The afternoon of Feb. 7, 2017, correctional officers in the prison heard inmates yelling "man down," according to prosecutors. They rushed to Beardsley's cell and found him standing near the door and Morris unresponsive and face down in a puddle of blood.
Prosecutors said medical staff removed a noose from Morris' neck. Cause of death was determined to be strangulation by ligature, and Morris also suffered blunt force trauma to the head and multiple broken ribs.
Beardsley wrote several letters admitting to the killing, according to prosecutors.
On Wednesday, a status conference is scheduled in the case of Derek Connell, 32, charged with two counts of murder in the death of his mother and stepfather three years ago.
Connell was arrested after Christopher Tare Higginbotham and Kim Higginbotham, both 48, were found shot dead at their home on Lily Pad Court the night of April 30, 2016.
Police said in court filings that Connell used FaceTime to send video of the bodies to a relative outside the country. That relative then contacted police.
Connell at first said he found his mom and stepfather dead when he arrived home, but he later changed his story and told investigators "I think it was me." He said he had no memory of what happened.
He told investigators he served in the U.S. Army from 2005 to 2008, and was less than honorably discharged due to an incident involving alcohol. He said he continued drinking heavily upon his return from overseas, the filings said.
