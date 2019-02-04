Parker Chamberlin, who as a teenager stabbed his mother to death, is due in court this week for another hearing to determine whether he'll remain in prison or get an early release.
Chamberlin, 33, was returned to Kern County in December after state prison officials recommended he be resentenced based on his good performance in custody.
He's currently serving 26 years to life in prison.
The Public Defender's office is asking that he be released and given 10 years of supervised probation while prosecutors say he should continue serving his prison term.
Both sides are expected to argue the case Wednesday, with witnesses testifying and evidence presented.
Chamberlin was 15 when he walked into the bedroom of his mother, Torie Lynn Knapp, and stabbed her 35 times. The brutal 2001 slaying of the 40-year-old Highland Elementary School teacher stunned the community, with some suggesting Chamberlin's alleged steroid use was to blame.
Following his sentencing, Knapp's parents said Chamberlin was adept at manipulating others to achieve his goals. He played the role of a caring, loving son, they said, but in reality was selfish and deceitful.
On Friday, Jose Romero, 63, is scheduled for sentencing following his conviction on charges of assault with a firearm, spousal abuse and willful cruelty to a child in connection with a deadly shooting in Ridgecrest.
A jury hung on charges of murder and attempted murder in the July trial; prosecutors may decide to retry Romero on those charges.
According to court documents, Romero repeatedly tried to fix a handgun and shoot his wife following an argument at their home Aug. 21, 2017.
When the gun failed to work, the wife grabbed their then-11-year-old grandson and ran to a neighbor's house in the 1200 block of South Garth Street, the documents said. Romero retrieved a rifle and followed her.
Romero knocked on the door of the neighbor, Elsa Elizabeth Rodas, 63, who answered and said the wife wasn't there.
Romero shot Rodas once, killing her, according to the documents. His wife then fled to the house of another neighbor and called 911. Romero was arrested soon afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.