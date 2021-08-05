Court hearing times to change Friday

The Kern County Superior Court has also issued the following changes to its Friday operations because there will be an increase in traffic in the area due to a memorial service for Kern County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas.
• The CC, pre-preliminary hearing and readiness hearing calendars will start at 8 a.m.
• Preliminary hearings will start at 8:30 a.m. in Department 13
• Felony arraignments will be heard at 10 a.m. in Department 15
• Misdemeanor Pretrial calendars will start at 8:30 a.m. and will be heard at Kern County Superior Court as follows: D2 (IP), D3 (OP), D4 (EP) and D16 (FP)
• Misdemeanor IC calendar will be heard at 10 a.m.
• Department 12 will move calendars to Division 2 at the Metro Traffic Division on Arrow Street