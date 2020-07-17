Several Kern County Superior Court employees gathered in front of one of the downtown Bakersfield courthouses Friday to oppose proposed budget cut solutions, with calls for increased transparency and communication from the court’s executive management team.
Organized by the Service Employees International Union Local 521, the gathering came after unsuccessful negotiations between the court’s leadership and the union on reducing staffing and implementing furloughs at the court.
The court most recently proposed $5.5 million in budget cuts, according to Linda Hall, a judicial courtroom clerk. However, a court spokeswoman did not confirm an amount.
“(The court executive officer) is not explaining herself to (the court employees),” Hall said.
In May, the Judicial Council of California proposed a 10 percent budget reduction. The local court has proposed to reduce staffing by 35 employees in order to balance the budget, according to a May 29 internal memo from Court Executive Officer Tamarah Harber-Pickens.
In order to achieve this, the court offered a voluntary separation incentive program to encourage retirement or resignation for a one-time compensation by June 10. However, only 11 employees opted into the program, according to Kristin Davis, public affairs officer at the court.
“(The program) was only offered to certain people. It was very discriminatory,” said Delia Serrano, the court’s union representative.
On Tuesday, Serrano sent a letter to the court’s managing attorney, Carla Ortega, where she alleged retaliatory measures being taken by the court’s executive management team when asked questions by the union. She said in response to questions, the court “turns around” and tries to implement measures such as furloughs or “freezing of step increases.”
Serrano said the union understands the need for budget cuts, but no explanation or reasoning behind potential furloughs or layoffs have been presented to the union by Harber-Pickens.
“Show us that you’re really in a deficit when you try to furlough workers,” Serrano said.
According to Davis, the court proposed less than 2½ hours of furlough time per pay period in their most recent negotiations.
However, Hall alleged that any proposed furloughs or layoffs would only impact “lower level” court employees and not any of the executive management team. She said in addition to Harber-Pickens, there are at least eight people on an executive management team — with some of the positions created in the last year — that make six-figure salaries.
“When we had (former Court Executive Officer Terry McNally), all of the positions she (Harber-Pickens) created were his jobs,” Hall said.
Davis said the executive leadership position of assistant court executive officer will not be filled and the multi-divisional court manager position will be vacated in October and remain unfilled. Davis said in the past year the court created the executive management positions of criminal court manager, non-criminal court manager and courtroom support manager.
These positions as well as the others identified as the executive management team make annual salaries between about $90,000 and $110,000, according to the court’s job listings on Governmentjobs.com.
“If we’re in such a budget crisis, how have you created a new position making over $100,000 a year?” Hall said.
Other court employees allege they have been "left in the dark" in the negotiations between the executive management team and their union.
“We don’t have any information about what’s going on,” said Storm Watters, a judicial courtroom assistant. “From what we’ve heard is that (the court is) not getting cut across the board and that it’s only us lower-level workers.”
Watters said the court is already short-staffed and that any layoffs or furloughs would only further disrupt the local court system. She also said there have been many employees who have contracted COVID-19, further straining the court’s employees and increasing workload.
“We have been trying to keep (COVID-19) from spreading,” Watters said. “There’s not an official protocol (in the court) and there’s been confusion over two different guidelines that have been put out on what to do if you contract the virus.”
Watters said there is a lot of uncertainty among the staff and she is concerned with how things have been handled by the executive management team.
Serrano said the union is going to fight for answers from the executive management team in the coming weeks.
“We know there’s cuts coming because of COVID-19,” Serrano said. “We want transparency and accountability. There’s been none so far.”
