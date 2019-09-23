A man who admittedly beat another man with a large tree branch told police he did so because the victim allegedly mistreated women, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Jesus Antonio Reyes, 35, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Kern County Jail on $500,000 bail pending court proceedings.
On Sept. 9, officers responded to the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located on the 600 block of East California Avenue for reports of an assault. They located a man with a severe head injury, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in extreme critical condition. According to the police report, the man suffered a skull fracture, brain bleeding, a dislocated jaw and a broken right forearm.
Multiple witnesses, including two students at the Our Lady of Guadalupe School, told officers they saw Reyes with a "humongous stick" striking the victim multiple times, the report said. One of the students told police she saw Reyes raise the stick "over his head" and repeatedly strike the victim — so hard that she could hear the strikes, the report said.
Another witness told police Reyes admitted to assaulting the victim, saying "he deserves it, because he is mean to everyone," the report said.
Reyes later admitted to police he assaulted the victim, but said he did it because he had heard from multiple women that the victim was mistreating them. Reyes said he had no compassion for the victim when he assaulted him, the report said.
When asked if he knew what he did wrong, Reyes said "he stood up for women," the report said. He also told police he was not trying to kill the victim, but he was trying to get his anger out, since the victim had no respect for women, the report said.
Reyes is scheduled to appear in Kern County Superior Court on Oct. 1 for a pre-preliminary hearing.
