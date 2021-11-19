Court documents detail arrests made in sex sting

Newly released court records detail the arrests and a series of proceedings for six men the Bakersfield Police Department apprehended on suspicion of contacting a minor for sex during a summertime sting operation.
Police arrested Leonel Contreras, 28; William Mullen, 33; Francisco Ceja, 29; Dominique Walker, 33; Devon Armstrong, 25; and Juan Sandoval, 29, in June.
The individuals are not connected outside of the similar circumstances by which police apprehended them, said BPD spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair. Police officers created situations in which prudent people would not engage in criminal acts — only those with certain behaviors, he added.
Minors are a vulnerable population, he said, and therefore parents should know about such offenses to protect their children.
Ceja had his preliminary hearing Wednesday, and the “court found sufficient evidence” to schedule an arraignment on Nov. 29, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel in an email.
Sandoval pleaded not guilty at his pre-preliminary hearing Tuesday. The BPD offense report filed in Kern County Superior Court said a police officer posed as a 15-year-old girl on an app and Sandoval contacted him. He then sent explicit pictures and texts, according to the offense report filed in court. The accused also said “Noo it’s okay” when the undercover police officer told him he was 14, according to the court documents.
Eventually, the police and Sandoval agreed to meet at Saunders Park, where officers apprehended him. There, Sandoval admitted that he talked to the police on the app and that the user was someone underage, the police reports filed in court added.
Sandoval has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 10.
BPD police officers and Contreras interacted through the same method used in Sandoval’s case, according to offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. An officer posed as a 14-year-old, and Contreras suggested they meet to engage in sexual acts, the court documents said.
When police apprehended him, Contreras denied any knowledge of the conversations with the undercover officer and said he did not initiate sex, the documents allege. The accused said he was in the region to give a friend marijuana, the court reports state.
Contreras denied he had a phone. However, police found it in his car, the documents state. Authorities unlocked the phone and found the app Contreras allegedly used to talk to the police, the documents added. The profile of the undercover officer was open on the app, the documents said.
Contreras’ pre-preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.
Mullen failed to appear for his pre-preliminary hearing Nov. 1, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel in an email. A warrant was issued for Mullen's arrest, he added.
A trial for Walker is scheduled to take place Dec. 6. In addition to contacting a minor for sex, he is charged with possessing and transporting a narcotic substance, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
Armstrong pleaded no contest to contacting a minor for a sexual offense in July. He was sentenced to three years and fined more than $2,000, according to court records.