Bakersfield attorney Phil Ganong is due in a Santa Ana courtroom this week for a hearing regarding an alleged fraudulent billing scheme that prosecutors say bilked insurance companies out of millions of dollars.
Ganong, his wife, Pamela, son William, and three others were charged in Orange County last year in what prosecutors say was a $22 million urine test billing scheme.
Ganong and his wife owned sober living homes in Orange County, Bakersfield, Los Angeles and San Diego between January 2008 and December 2016 through their business, William Mae Company, which operated as Compass Rose Recovery.
The charges stem from the Ganongs' operation of Compass Rose Recovery, as well as Compass Rose Staffing and a medical testing lab called Ghostline Labs. The companies submitted daily or frequent urine drug test samples for each employee under each company's health insurance plan.
According to prosecutors, the Ganongs fraudulently listed residents and non-residents of Compass as employees and expanded their health insurance policy to cover almost 100 employees. It's alleged Compass Rose Staffing was used as a front to overbill insurance companies for the collection and testing of urine.
In all, prosecutors said, the Ganongs billed insurance companies for $22 million, collecting $15 million.
Ganong has said he was unaware of any wrongdoing by his companies, and said they billed on behalf of legitimate employees. He said all of those tested were recovering addicts and needed testing several times a week to help them stay off drugs.
He said the companies were set up with the purpose of helping those suffering from addiction stay clean, develop work skills, earn a part-time wage and get health insurance.
(1) comment
Owning the testing lab and paying doctors to write drug test referrals is a fraudulent billing scheme. This fraud was raking in millions of dollars and has tainted the medical cannabis community causing people to suffer and lose the ballot measures. He needs to go away and leave the medical cannabis advocacy to ethical and honest people.
