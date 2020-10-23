The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has accepted a reorganization plan for local oil producer California Resources Corp. that wipes away most of the company's massive debt and allows it to retain its core assets, thereby positioning the company to reemerge stronger — but leaves shareholders with nothing.
The plan approved Oct. 13, three months after CRC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, ensures vendors will be paid in full for goods and services provided prior to the filing, according to a summary provided by the company Friday. That's likely to benefit oilfield service companies and others contracted by the company locally.
CRC said it expects to exit bankruptcy "in the near future" with a new loan agreement called a revolving credit facility and far less debt than the roughly $5 billion that had been left over from its 2014 spinoff from Occidental Petroleum Corp.
"As CRC emerges from bankruptcy, we will remain committed to operating safely and responsibly within our cash flow and look forward to continuing our critical role as a California employer, taxpayer and community contributor," the company said by email.
Not benefiting from the plan are local investors, including current and former employees, whose stock in CRC will effectively become worthless. The company's creditors will receive shares in the reorganized company but there is no plan to compensate earlier shareholders.
The situation is a common but unfortunate resolution for people who had put their money into company stock over the years, said Sherod Waite, CEO of Bakersfield's Moneywise Wealth Management.
"There will be a lot of personal wealth that will be wiped off," he said. "It's really sad."
What's worse, he said, is that it's common in a community like Bakersfield for blue-collar workers to concentrate a large portion of their retirement money into the company they work for. They see the company's substantial assets around them and assume they represent financial stability.
"You're just thinking, 'Wow, this company's going to be around forever,'" he said. "It's a very common mistake that people are overweighted, heavily concentrated their own retirement in the company they work for."
Financial adviser Shane Bryan, with Trovato Wealth Management in Bakersfield, said that if shareholders' investments in CRC stock were held in a retirement account they cannot be written off as losses on tax returns.
"It really is an unfortunate situation," he said. "It's tough to come back from."
Santa Clarita-based CRC is a major local employer and one of the state's largest oil producers. Its bankruptcy appeared increasingly unavoidable early in the summer after the company repeatedly failed to reach a debt-restructuring agreement with its largest creditors.
Oil was selling for more than $100 per barrel when CRC was spun off from Oxy in 2014. That boosted the value of its assets and contributed to the roughly $6 billion in debt transferred to CRC.
Later that year oil prices plummeted and six years later they still have not fully recovered.
In February CRC was hoping to renegotiate its debt. But right about that time, prior to the coronavirus's rapid spread in the United States and Europe, a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia sent oil prices falling again, undermining CRC's negotiations and impeding its ability to make $30 million in interest payments that came due in July.
CRC said it expects to welcome a new board of directors soon and that the stock-for-debt plan will put in on a "solid financial foundation" allowing it to succeed in the long-term and deliver the reliable and secure energy California needs.
It noted the company will keep all its plants, fields and operations. Plus, the bankruptcy plan is expected to consolidate its ownership of the Elk Hills power plant and cryogenic gas plant in western Kern County.