A pre-preliminary hearing for a Bakersfield woman accused of dragging a dog behind a Bird scooter has been pushed back to May 29, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
After meeting in court Tuesday, lawyers for defendant Elaine Rosa and the DA agreed to push back the hearing, which could be used to discuss a potential settlement or various other items related to the case.
A preliminary hearing has been set for May 31, said Assistant DA Andrea Kohler.
Rosa, 39, has pleaded not guilty of a felony charge of animal cruelty.
Earlier this year she allegedly dragged an 18-pound dog named Zebra down a street in downtown Bakersfield.
A veterinarian reportedly told police in court documents that the dog sustained injuries consistent with being hit by a car.
