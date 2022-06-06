'Courage, love, determination and faith': CBCC celebrates cancer survivors

After two battles with breast cancer, one might understand if Annette Lyday wanted to shy away from the topic.
Just the opposite is true.
Lyday, who was diagnosed in 2009 and then again 2016, really enjoys events that celebrate survival, like the one hosted Monday by Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center.
And opportunities to share about what she went through with others who are going through those same experiences are extremely rewarding, she said.
“I was just sitting with some survivors over there, and we were talking, and one is a fairly new survivor, and she was talking about some of the surgical trauma that she’d been through,” said Lyday.
“And we were like, ‘Yup, that happened to me, too,’” Lyday recalled, sharing how the other survivor was surprised and comforted to hear she wasn’t alone.
These shared experiences bond these survivors the way most would not be able to understand.
“And the more we talk about these things, the less people feel scared and isolated and afraid,” she said, adding that the opportunity to comfort others gives meaning to what she went through. It helps her to be able to help others.
The second annual event at the cancer treatment center on Truxtun Avenue was meant as a recognition of National Cancer Survivor Month, which is June, according to Adriana Coleman, CBCC marketing and physician relations manager.
“And what we're doing today is really paying tribute to all of the cancer survivors in Kern County,” she said. “It’s a celebration of life and a celebration of survivorship and paying tribute to our survivors, because they're really heroes in our community.”
She also sought to remind people about screenings that are offered by the center throughout the year: prostate cancer in September; breast cancer in October; lung cancer in November; and skin cancer in May.
The center’s founder, Dr. Ravi Patel, noted that while it's common to hear about the statistics that emphasize how widespread certain cancers are, or how dangerous some forms can be, it’s also important to remember how many people survive.
“The journey of cancer is truly a very, very difficult one,” Patel said. “And your presence here symbolizes courage, love, determination and faith … . We've played a small role, but like they say it takes a village to raise a child, and so many people have contributed to you being alive today. So we're grateful to all of them. And most of all, we're very thankful that you're alive.”