Superior-court-kern-buildings-downtownBakersfield-bell

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from late September.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A new chapter awaited the Rodrigues as they drove to their new house in Las Vegas on Kern County’s Highway 58, their cars packed with memories accumulated through their decades-long marriage.

Craig Rodrigue retired from law enforcement years ago and his wife, Michelle Rodrigue, 52, had just two weeks before their official moving day in June 2022 hung up her stop sign used during an 18-year career as a crosswalk guard for an elementary school near their East Bay house. Their Nevada home marked their retirement’s start and both were driving there.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 