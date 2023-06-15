A new chapter awaited the Rodrigues as they drove to their new house in Las Vegas on Kern County’s Highway 58, their cars packed with memories accumulated through their decades-long marriage.
Craig Rodrigue retired from law enforcement years ago and his wife, Michelle Rodrigue, 52, had just two weeks before their official moving day in June 2022 hung up her stop sign used during an 18-year career as a crosswalk guard for an elementary school near their East Bay house. Their Nevada home marked their retirement’s start and both were driving there.
Craig kept a careful eye on a dark-colored van idling in the dirt median separating lanes of opposing traffic on Highway 58 as Michelle drove in front of him. That’s when the van jetted forward and struck Michelle’s rear driver’s side, Craig said. His wife’s car was obscured by a dust cloud but he could see it rolling and ultimately landing upside down, their belongings strewn across the black concrete.
“God was protecting me from seeing what was going on inside,” Craig tearfully said of the dust cloud.
Now screaming, Craig ran over to his wife and crawled through a broken passenger window to his wife still buckled inside, upside down in their suburban. He began chest compressions — putting his law enforcement training to use — once he saw she was not breathing.
But his wife would never regain consciousness, Craig said. He relayed his story Thursday in Kern County Superior Court during the trial of the woman charged in his wife's death. Opening statements were presented, and Craig was the prosecution’s first witness called to testify.
Defendant Ayana Council also passed through Kern County from the Bay Area when investigators say she drove drunk, crossed into incoming traffic and hit Michelle. She’s pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, a DUI causing bodily injury and driving in the opposite direction.
Council, 28, was very emotional throughout Craig’s testimony. She cried often, rubbing her face with a tissue and her hands.
Council’s public defender, Nicholas Roth, noted in court he doesn’t deny some facts presented by the prosecution. It was his client in the car, and what happened was a terrible tragedy.
But, the mentality for a second-degree murder conviction doesn’t exist, he said. Roth asked jurors to exonerate Council of second-degree murder and instead find her guilty of manslaughter.
Deputy District Attorney Tara Deal said Council’s blood alcohol level was 0.221% two hours after the collision. A California Highway Patrol investigator noted Council’s unsteady gait, red watery eyes and that she smelled of alcohol, Deal said.
Council also has two prior DUI convictions — the first offense happened in San Mateo County in 2018 and the second in Clark County, Nevada in 2021.
Testimony in the case will resume Tuesday.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.