Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade

Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry.
But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.
Only a few weeks before, they had heard on the radio about a contest to win an all-expenses paid wedding aboard a Christmas Parade float, and a reception to follow. So they entered the contest put on by the Kern County Bridal Association.
"We didn't think we were going to win," Nicholas said.
But they did.
"We found out Saturday," Stephanie said.
Five days before the wedding, they learned they are getting married in front of thousands of cheering strangers, while standing on the Bridal Association's float.
Every day since has been a whirlwind of activity to prepare for the big day.
The cake. The tux. The dress. The details.
Even after getting their marriage license on Tuesday, two days before the celebration, they could hardly believe it was really happening.
And why would they? Their hearts had been bruised and broken by tragedy. How could they trust fate?
In spring 2020, Nick lost his sister in an awful accident. Then, eight months later, Stephanie's father died unexpectedly.
"It really took a toll on me," she remembered.
But Nick and Stephanie still had each other. And they still believed in love.
Nevertheless, their love would be tested yet again.
At the end of February 2021, Nick asked his sweetheart to marry him.
The couple hoped to wed within the year, but Nick required surgery that was expected to keep him in recovery for up to three days.
Instead he ended up on life support for four days, and remained in recovery for three months.
"He lost his job," Stephanie said, "and he was denied disability."
Yet through tragedy, came devotion.
"For her to stay by my side and take care of me," Nicholas said. "And to become the breadwinner."
Many women would have run the other way as fast as possible, he said. But not Stephanie.
However, even working full time, Stephanie could barely cover the bills. How could they afford a wedding? It was out of the question, she said.
"It's been a hard few years," the bride-to-be acknowledged.
But through it all, she had Nicholas, and Nicholas had Stephanie. So in a way, they both feel like they've won the love lottery.
"This would be such an amazing opportunity to marry my best friend," Stephanie said.
After being by his bedside for so long, she wants to be by his side for the rest of their lives.
Standing with them on that float will be Nick's father, Tony, supporting him as his best man, and Stephanie's sister, Nikolle, assisting her as her maid of honor.
Presiding over the nuptials will be Kyle Brown, executive director of the Kern County Bridal Association.
Brown said they were thrilled to find Nicholas and Stephanie among the close to 100 entries.
"It wasn't a drawing," Brown said of the contest. "We read the stories."
They were looking for the most compelling story, and the couple from the Kern River Valley were the perfect choice.
The association's float is No. 48 out of more than 100 parade entries, Brown said.
"I will try to time it the best I can," he said, to coincide with when the float reaches the parade announcer and stand.
After the ceremony, which is expected to be moving, literally, the couple will meet guests at a small, private club, with catered food, entertainment, and staffed with a professional photographer and a photo booth.
All Stephanie and Nicholas have to do is get to that float on time.
"These last few years have been so awful for us," Stephanie said. "But this wedding means the world to us.
"It's amazing," she said. "We finally have something so amazing happening for us."