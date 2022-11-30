 Skip to main content
Couple survive illness and struggle, will marry at Bakersfield's Christmas Parade

Stephanie and Nick

Stephanie Brewer and Nick Pappas are the winners of the Christmas Parade Wedding. The couple have been through a lot of challenges just getting to this point, but more than two years after Nick proposed, the happy couple will be married Thursday atop the Kern County Bridal Association's parade float as it rolls past thousands of well-wishers at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade.

 Courtesy photo

Nicholas Pappas and Stephanie Brewer have known for nearly two years that they would someday marry.

But it was only a few days ago that the Lake Isabella couple learned they will tie the knot at Thursday night's Christmas Parade atop a festive float slow-rolling through downtown Bakersfield.

