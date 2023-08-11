Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A couple charged with attempted murder were acquitted Friday of a beating — in which a person suffered a ruptured spleen and fractured ribs — after a defense attorney proved the defendants acted in self-defense, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office. 

John and Janet Murray faced attempted murder and assault charges in a Aug. 10, 2021 attack. Prosecutors said John beat a person with a baseball bat while saying "I'll kill you," a new release from the public defender said. 