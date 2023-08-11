A couple charged with attempted murder were acquitted Friday of a beating — in which a person suffered a ruptured spleen and fractured ribs — after a defense attorney proved the defendants acted in self-defense, according to the Kern County Public Defender's Office.
John and Janet Murray faced attempted murder and assault charges in a Aug. 10, 2021 attack. Prosecutors said John beat a person with a baseball bat while saying "I'll kill you," a new release from the public defender said.
Deputy Public Defender Benjamin Nkwonta, John's attorney, showed how the man struck Janet Murray first and had a history of violence, the news release added.
Nkwonta also proved John was protecting his family against a real threat, he added in a statement.
"We’re grateful that the jury took their time to thoroughly examine the evidence," Nkwonta said in the news release.
John faced 18 years in prison if he had been convicted. It wasn't immediately clear what sentence Janet would have faced.