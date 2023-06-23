It was four minutes past 5 p.m. Thursday when Mark Austin pulled an old pickup into the parking lot at 1900 Roberts Lane, just south of Norris Road.
The bed of the truck was filled with debris, including large household items that had seen better days.
Minutes later he was driving out, a smile on his face, after dropping off a truckload of junk — legally, conveniently and free of charge — at the Roberts Lane Transfer Station in Oildale, a service operated by Kern County Public Works.
"It's so helpful, but a lot of people don't know it's open," Austin said. "It enables us to help get the community cleaned up. And that's a good thing."
Oildale isn't the only community in the southern valley that has an ongoing problem with people dumping large household items like discarded furniture, broken-down appliances and assorted junk in neighborhoods, open fields and hidden alleyways.
Even the beautiful Panorama Vista Preserve, which straddles the Kern River on the unincorporated community’s eastern edge has been a dumping ground for people who may not want to drive the 40-mile round trip to what is commonly known as the Bena Road landfill and waste disposal site.
Enter the Roberts Lane Transfer Station, an effort by Kern County Public Works to provide a convenient place for Oildale residents to drop off their old TVs and furniture, mattresses, home appliances, broken-down water heaters or children’s toys that have seen better days.
"It's been open since April," said Kern County Supervisor Jeff Flores, who has been trying to spread the word about the free service to residents of Oildale, which is in his 3rd District.
Last month alone, Flores said, 130 people made use of the transfer station, by dropping off a total of 12.8 tons of materials.
"That's a good start," Flores said. "That's a lot of tonnage that is not out there in the community."
But Flores would like to see even more participation, which could justify longer operating hours and even more convenience for residents.
The county, he said, is going after the problem from multiple directions, making a concentrated effort to clean up dumping of household items.
"Year to date, we've seen 910 dump locations cleaned up," Flores said.
And for those who don't have the ability to load or move large items, the county even offers curbside pickup.
Just call the county's curbside pickup number at 661-322-6863 or your local solid waste service provider.
According to the broken window theory, doing something as simple as repairing a shattered window in a neighborhood can inspire others to follow suit by mowing a lawn, cleaning up litter or adding a new coat of paint to a nearby home or business.
But when someone drops an old couch on the corner, dumps a mattress or two in your alley, or discards a giant pile of rubbish on a nearby vacant lot — or in a nature preserve — the broken window theory goes, well, out the window.
Items not accepted at the transfer station include hazardous waste, green waste, business waste, and construction and remodeling waste.
Dressed in a cowboy hat and driving an old GMC pickup, Chuck (he declined to provide his last name) was happy to drop off an old evaporative cooler and a large torn mattress.
Asked how he learned about the transfer station, he pulled a flyer out of his truck his daughter had given him.
"She said, 'Dad, you want to haul that all the way to the dump?'
"Not really," he answered.
He said the transfer station is a good option for people like him.
Two acquaintances, Chuck said, advised him to, "Pull the load around back and dump it.
"I said, 'No, I'm going to do it right.'"