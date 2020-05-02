Kern County's capacity to test for the coronavirus is ramping up, which will eventually provide a more accurate picture of the pandemic's local reach and pave the way for reopening locally.
Three free testing sites will open this week, two in Bakersfield and one in Mojave.
And Omni Family Health announced Friday it will now offer testing for anyone with or without symptoms at several drive-thru locations. Tests are covered by insurance, and for those without insurance, the cost is $65.
"We think it is vital to have broad testing available for us to reopen," said Grace Tidwell, an Omni physician who is heading up its coronavirus response. "Expanded testing is important because it helps us catch resurgences and isolate folks so we can stop any spread."
Testing also is still available at Accelerated Urgent Care's testing center on Coffee Road in Bakersfield and the Kern County Public Health Services Department has repeatedly said people can be tested by seeing their regular family doctor.
Clinica Sierra Vista spokesman Tim Calahan said Friday it is in a position to do up to 360 tests a day using its rapid testing equipment as soon as the test kits become available.
It's likely that hundreds of more tests per day can be done in the coming week, as Kern's new testing sites get up and running and other facilities expand testing and loosen criteria for getting the test. Up until now, many clinics had strict criteria for who could be tested due to a shortage of tests.
Tidwell estimates that about 1,300 tests per day would need to be done in Kern County in order to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom's current goal of 25,000 tests per day statewide.
Newsom has outlined testing as one of six key indicators for lifting the state's lockdown orders and he eventually wants the state to do 60,000 to 80,000 tests daily. Such widespread testing is essential to manage the virus. It helps not only to identify who is infected but also to trace those who may have been exposed and decide who should be isolated. Greater testing also helps monitor the virus long term, detecting upticks in cases and possible new waves of transmission throughout a community.
As of Friday, more than 11,500 tests had been done in Kern County since mid-March. With a population of just more than 900,000 people, that's roughly 1.2 percent of the county that's been tested.
That's just a smidgen below the statewide testing average of 1.5 percent and about half the national rate of 2 percent, though it's likely that testing in major hotspots on the East Coast contributed to the national testing rate being so much higher.
It's unclear how many tests per day on average have been done in Kern County recently. However, Accelerated Urgent Care, which has done about half the COVID-19 testing in the county, said it's been doing about 200 tests per day. The three new testing sites opening this week should be able to do 400 tests a day, said Megan Person, Kern County's chief communications officer. And with expanded testing at Omni and Clinica, Kern very well could be in a position to test more than 1,000 people daily soon.
"We’ve all wanted this from the very beginning and I hope we are all finally going to get there," Tidwell said.
To be sure, increased testing is not in and of itself a way out of the pandemic or lockdown.
As testing expands, a key metric to watch for is the positive rate of infections, said Andrew Noymer, an associate professor of public health at UC Irvine.
As of Friday, Kern had an 8 percent positive rate, with 939 positive out of 11,500 tests conducted.
A rate of 10 percent or higher indicates that more testing is needed, Noymer said. While Kern's rate is below that threshold, its positive rate has steadily climbed in recent weeks, doubling from 4 percent at the beginning of April.
"As long as (that metric) is going up, that’s either a sign the epidemic is getting worse or you were never testing near enough or both," Noymer said. "It's tricky because there’s a lot of moving parts."
Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, has said that a high positivity rate means there are likely many more people who have the virus who haven't been tested, according to The New York Times.
“You want to drive the positive rate down, because the fundamental element of keeping our economy open is making sure you’re identifying as many infected people as possible and isolating them,” Jha told The Times.
Other indicators that Newsom identified as necessary to reopen were finding ways for schools and businesses to implement social distancing, ensuring the health system can handle surges, the development of treatments for COVID-19 and the ability to reimpose a lockdown if needed due to increasing cases.
