Plasma collection events

From Aug. 31 to Sept 4, 23ABC and Sangera Subaru have partnered on a promotion to give plasma donors at both Houchin Community Blood Bank locations a $50 gift card and be entered into a daily drawing for $250. All donors will be entered into a grand prize drawing to win $1,000 at the end of the drive. All prizes will be issued in the form of a VISA gift card.

A COVID-19 convalescent plasma and blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at Harvest Hall at the Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 South P St. To make an appointment, call 565-6040. The first 100 plasma donors will receive a 2021 fair ticket package for two adults and two children, including a parking pass. Plasma donors must contact the Houchin hotline at 661-616-2575.