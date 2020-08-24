An effort in recent weeks to boost blood plasma donations from those who have recovered from COVID-19 infections has increased local supply of one of the few therapies available to fight the virus.
Three weeks ago, the supply of convalescent plasma was not keeping up with demand at local hospitals, where close to 300 people at that time were hospitalized for COVID-19. The plasma is rich in antibodies and has been shown to lessen the severity of the infection and shorten hospital stays for patients who are treated with it.
"Twenty people were waiting for plasma and there wasn’t a drop of it on the shelves," Supervisor Mike Maggard recalled Houchin Community Blood Bank representatives telling the board in late July.
The county initiated an effort to have staff reach out to people who had recovered from the virus and encourage them to donate. Now, about 20 people a day are heading into the blood bank to donate, according to Houchin Creative Development Coordinator Rachel Parlier.
"They're actually doing a stellar job getting the word out on that," Parlier said of the county's effort.
County officials believe plasma donations could help people leave the hospital sooner, thereby reducing the strain on hospitals and local healthcare workers from the recent surge in the virus.
Plasma recipient Victoria Romo, a breast cancer survivor in her mid-40s who lives in east Bakersfield, said her battle with COVID-19 in early July was worse than cancer. But after a few days in the hospital, she received a convalescent plasma transfusion and went home a couple of days later.
"Before they gave it to me I couldn’t really get out of the bed. I couldn’t breathe well enough to walk anywhere," said Romo, who is a first cousin of Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez. "... they gave it to me, and, I'm not kidding you, I felt amazing. I was able to get up and felt like a person again."
Inspired by Romo's story, Perez's office has partnered with Supervisor Mike Maggard and Houchin to hold a blood drive and plasma collection event at the fairgrounds on Sept. 2. The first 100 plasma donors who mention the promotion will receive a free family pack of fair tickets and a parking pass for next year's event, since this year's festivities have been canceled.
"It's something (people) can do to join the effort, join the front lines, in getting us back to normal," Perez said. "There's nothing more important than getting us back to normal."
Houchin is holding other promotional events aimed at drawing in more COVID-19 plasma donors. There are now about 10,000 people in Kern who have recovered from the virus, according to Kern County Public Health Services data.
Last week, Houchin informed the county that it no longer had any unmet orders for plasma and close to 200 people have now donated their plasma. One plasma donation can treat four to five people.
Also, on Monday, Kern County Chief of Communications Megan Person said a federal surge testing site that was operating at the fairgrounds had finished operations Friday and the county is hoping to find a new partner to continue testing at the site. The surge testing was secured by Rep. Kevin McCarthy's office in an attempt to alleviate overwhelmed test sites due to increased demand in late July. The site was capable of testing up to 50,000 people in 12 days but extended its stay an additional 12 days and conducted 7,859 tests total.
Person said that demand for testing at some sites has slowed down recently.
"In general, people are not getting tested as frequently as they had been," Person said.
