In recent weeks, those following the county's daily updates of new coronavirus cases have noticed the category of pending tests had increased to nearly 4,000 on Tuesday, or one third of the 12,000 total tests so far.
Why are there so many tests without results?
County health officials say tests in the pending category are nearly all negative.
Matt Constantine, director of the Kern County Public Health Services Department, explained during a Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday that health care providers who test patients for COVID-19 are required to report to the county whenever a test is done and if the test is positive. They are not required to report negative tests, he said.
"So that suspect case, that pending case, stays stagnant on the website," Constantine said.
However, county health staffers are checking back with providers to confirm negative tests, Constantine said.
The rules on reporting positive tests but not negatives are state rules and apply to other diseases like West Nile virus.
Kim Hernandez, an epidemiologist and the assistant director of the health department, said providers have been asked to report negative tests but not all of them are.
"We recognize everybody is doing the best they can so we’re trying to fill in the gaps when they arise, but it’s labor-intensive and we’re trying not to overwhelm those systems," Hernandez said.
Most other counties in the state are not reporting pending tests, only positives and total tests.
Constantine reiterated to supervisors that there is no backlog of tests, as there was when testing first got underway in late March. Most tests are processed within 72 hours, he said.
There is some number of truly pending tests, which are awaiting results, within the larger number, Constantine said. For example, people who were tested the day before, he said. But the vast majority are negative, he said.
