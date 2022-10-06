 Skip to main content
County wins solar lawsuit over ag easements

Kern County government has prevailed in a little-noticed court ruling upholding its decision to accept more than $14 million to help a solar developer buy conservation easements as a way of helping soften a 650-megawatt project's impacts on an endangered raptor called the Swainson's hawk.

Kern County Superior Court Judge Marcos R. Camacho ruled that several of the accusations made in a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity were filed too late to be considered.

