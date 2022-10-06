County wins solar lawsuit over ag easements

Kern County government has prevailed in a little-noticed court ruling upholding its decision to accept more than $14 million to help a solar developer buy conservation easements as a way of helping soften a 650-megawatt project's impacts on an endangered raptor called the Swainson's hawk.
Kern County Superior Court Judge Marcos R. Camacho ruled that several of the accusations made in a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity were filed too late to be considered.
After that, the case ultimately revolved around whether the county had the required expertise to manage a mitigation program that involved buying farmland as a "mitigation measure." Camacho found that it did, adding that state law allows the county to acquire and hold conservation and ag easements.
The ruling issued Aug. 31 ends what critics saw as an unusual situation for the county to become involved in. When San Jose-based solar-farm developer SunPower said it was unable to find land to buy as its part of the proposed mitigation measure, it handed money to the county, which ended up keeping $3 million of the money for its general fund.
County officials have declined to comment on the ruling.
An attorney for the Sierra Club, San Luis Obispo-based environmental lawyer Babak Naficy, said the petitioners "totally disagree with the court's ruling," which he characterized as "unusually deferential to the county."
The petitioners had asserted the county was only supposed to become involved if it had an existing land-acquisition mitigation program. Without one, Naficy said the county's work was done on an ad-hoc basis.
A 2011 environmental review of the solar project straddling Kern and Los Angeles counties found it would have a negative impact on 3,734 acres of the hawk's foraging habitat.
SunPower was given four options: Buy easements to mitigate the environmental impact; purchase credits from an established farmland mitigation bank; give land or an equivalent amount of money to a third-party manager; or carry out an ag land mitigation program accomplishing the same goals.
When the developer came back to the county saying it was having trouble finding available mitigation land in the Antelope Valley, the plan was changed to allow the company to look in the Lake Isabella area. But when a transaction proposed to do so collapsed, SunPower opted to give the county $14,343,000 to fund the mitigation easements on its behalf.
On March 13, 2018, the county Board of Supervisors approved a resolution adopting six conservation easements comprising 2,732 acres of ag land in the southern Central Valley.
The petitioners alleged the properties should have been ineligible for mitigation easements because of soil degradation and insecticides and rodenticides used on or near the lands.
Naficy said he doubts the county will try to do similar work in the future, adding, the program in question "was just fraught with all kinds of problems from beginning to end."