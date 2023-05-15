County video on river diversions offers reassurances on flooding

A video released Monday by Kern County emergency responders downplays flooding threats to metro Bakersfield by noting canal structures have been put in place since the last big water year in 1983 that can divert Sierra Nevada snowmelt along the Kern River.
Director of Emergency Services Aaron Duncan and Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Billy Steers guided viewers through the river’s path from Isabella Lake to metro Bakersfield, pointing out canals and weirs along the way that take water off the river.
“We are here and prepared to respond and assist in any kind of emergency that happens throughout this event,” Steers said in the video. “So, as we take a breath and we kinda relax a little bit … realizing this is a long duration incident. It's very slow moving."
The video is among the earliest information released by local agencies about how increased water flows from this year’s record snowpack in the Sierra Nevada will impact Bakersfield.
Its release follows last week’s activation of the county's Emergency Operations Center near Bakersfield College. KCFD has said easily understood maps showing what parts of town face the biggest flood risks will soon be available publicly.
Although the video focused on river flows that have recently averaged about 6,700 cubic feet per second, the speed of water released from Lake Isabella changes from hour to hour. A series of scorching temperatures predicted by meteorologists could ramp up the rate of snowmelt and cause more water to flow through the Kern River.
The unpredictability of temperatures also makes it uncertain how much water must be released from the reservoir to manage flows, according to Kern River Watermaster Mark Mulkay.
Duncan referenced 1983 in the video, which was a wet year in which the Kern River swelled. He pointed out that structures have been added that represent the biggest difference between that outstanding year and this year.
“The river today does not look the same as it did in 1983,” Duncan said, adding, “The river today doesn’t look the same as it looked last year.”
The rate of water flow from Isabella Dam doesn’t change significantly as it cascades down through the Kern River Canyon, Steers explained. It begins to change around the Beardsley Canal, where he said about 1,000 cfs is siphoned away.
Another weir — the Carrier Canal — will also reduce flows, he noted, and by the time water rushes past Manor Street, about 3,000 cfs will have been diverted off the river.
The Calloway Canal, near Chester Avenue, sucks away 500 to 1,000 cfs, Steers said. He noted that still more structures will reduce current before water arrives at the Coffee Road weir.
Mulkay said the Beardsley, Carrier and Calloway canals can each divert about 1,000 cfs of water.
The plan, as Mulkay described it, is to release 7,500 cfs from the reservoir to manage water. But that number can go higher depending on how hot temperatures get.
Mulkay predicted the reservoir outflows won’t exceed 7,500 cfs, but he noted it’s still weeks before it becomes clear what exactly will happen.
“If you get everything planned right, the flows won’t change much through town from what you are seeing right now,” the watermaster said, adding that he expects to have a better idea by late June about what outflows will be needed.
Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service station in Hanford, said upcoming temperatures in Bakersfield will be hotter than seasonal norms.
In the past, the mercury sat around low- to mid-80 degrees at this time of year, he said. But the forecast looks to range in the mid- to upper-90 degrees, he said. Overnight lows will also be warmer than average, ranging from mid- to upper-60 degrees, Bollenbacher said.
This weather comes from a ridge of high pressure across Central California and means snow melts around the clock, he said.
Typically, snow would melt during the day but freeze at night. That’s not the case right now, Bollenbacher added. He said there’s no relief from cooling temperatures in sight.
