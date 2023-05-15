 Skip to main content
County video on river diversions offers reassurances on flooding

Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Billy Steers explains how water flows throughout Bakersfield in this video posted on YouTube. 

A video released Monday by Kern County emergency responders downplays flooding threats to metro Bakersfield by noting canal structures have been put in place since the last big water year in 1983 that can divert Sierra Nevada snowmelt along the Kern River.

Director of Emergency Services Aaron Duncan and Kern County Fire Department Division Chief Billy Steers guided viewers through the river’s path from Isabella Lake to metro Bakersfield, pointing out canals and weirs along the way that take water off the river.

