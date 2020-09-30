With flu season officially here, the Kern County Public Health Services Department is guarding against a potential surge of influenza cases coupled with an anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases.
The department is urging Kern County residents to get a flu shot in the immediate future to help curtail a possible “twindemic” in the fall and winter months. Such a turn of events could further strain local health care providers who continue treating those infected with coronavirus.
“During this pandemic, it is more vital than ever for our residents to get their annual flu vaccine,” Matt Constantine, director of Kern County public health, said in a Wednesday news release. “This will help decrease the incidence of flu in our community and help ease the burden on our health care system.”
Of course, the county also reminded residents to continue healthy practices in their day-to-day life such as consistent hand washing; staying at least 6 feet apart in a socially-distanced manner; wearing a face covering when in public; avoiding large gatherings; and staying home when sick.
The county said such practices will help protect many from contracting the flu and COVID-19.
Here are some opportunities that public health said residents can take advantage of to receive a free flu shot:
• The Kern County Public Health Services building located at 1800 Mt. Vernon Ave. Beginning Thursday, residents can get their flu shot on weekdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, by appointment.
• The NAACP Clinic at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1401 E. Brundage Lane. The facility will host a flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
• The Public Health Office in Shafter, 329 Central Valley Highway. It will host free flu shots from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
• In Delano, the Public Health Office at 455 Lexington St. will host a flu shot clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m.
• 2524 Beechwood Way in Pine Mountain Club, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14.
• 7050 Lake Isabella Blvd., Suite 144 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
• The Kern County Fairgrounds Swap Meet, 1142 S. P St. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25; and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
• And in Ridgecrest, 400 N. China Lake Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.