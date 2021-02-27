MORE INFORMATION

Program History:

This competitive program will create new parks and new recreation opportunities in underserved communities across California. Assembly Bill 31, which created the Statewide Park Program, was signed into law in 2008.

Funding for the grant program was first made available through the Proposition 84 (2006 bond act). Proposition 84 funded two rounds. More than 100 new parks were created and 20 existing parks were improved throughout California.

Proposition 68, a 2018 bond act, continues this program’s legacy.

On Feb. 25, 2020 Round 3 awards totaling $254.9 million were announced. More than 475 applications were received requesting $2.3 billion for the available $254.9 million in the round. The average grant request statewide was $4.8 million, and the average grant amount was $4.1 million.

The Application Deadline for the $395.3 million available in Round 4 is March 12.

Source: California Department of Parks and Recreation