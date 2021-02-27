No one knows the odds for success. No one knows whether state grants will come through, as is hoped, to cover the cost.
But everyone knows the odds are long.
Despite these and other challenges, Kern County parks officials and staff are optimistic about a daring and ambitious plan they are developing to completely transform five county parks in some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods and communities in Kern — and make them better than they've ever been.
"Each plan is unique," said Kern County Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop. "When you have community engagement ... you're setting yourself up for success."
Alsop, along with Senior County Administrative Office Manager Carl Brewer and several members of their team sat down with a Californian reporter Wednesday to go over detailed improvement plans they have formulated with the help of community members.
"We are seeking Proposition 68 grants for them," Alsop said of the five parks. "We're aiming high."
The plans, he said, were developed by the communities themselves.
As Brewer relates the stories of dozens of meetings he and other county staff had with community leaders and residents who live in the neighborhoods served by the parks, it became immediately clear that he is all-in on the effort.
"This was by far the most rewarding project I have worked on since joining the Kern County team," Brewer said. "Meeting with so many different members of our community really inspired me both professionally and personally."
Brewer remembered speaking with a group of kids at Virginia Avenue Park in east Bakersfield. When he asked them what improvements they would like to see in the park, one boy said, "We just want a restroom with lights," Brewer recalled.
"When they saw this," he said, referring to a color-printed site plan featuring a lighted skate park, splash pad and more, "they were overwhelmed."
For communities that have long felt ignored, or residents who see the stark differences between parks in affluent communities and those in their own neighborhoods, to see such an enormous push by county officials to seek this funding was often an emotional experience.
"There were tears and hugs at a lot of those meetings," Brewer said.
Gustavo Aguirre, director of organizing for the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, said the Center is in full support of the county's efforts. Aguirre participated in three or four community meetings with county staff on behalf of the Lamont Park project, and he said he was happy to provide input and feedback to the county.
"It's our hope that we will secure these funds," he said. "This could totally transform the park into something residents can be proud of."
The county team must submit the grant applications by March 12. The total request will exceed $37 million, an average of about $7.5 million per park.
Last time the county applied for the grants, the state approved only 10 percent of the amount requested. It was a disappointing decision to accept, but they went back to work in an attempt to learn from their previous experience.
This time they hired a grant consultant in hopes of becoming more competitive.
"This is my community," Brewer said. "I grew up in Rexland Acres, and went to South High. When I see these faces, I see myself."
There's something different about this effort, he said. More than anything, it's about helping people.
"We have an amazing team working on this," he said. "We have had great collaboration and support from the community, tremendous support from the Kern County Board of Supervisors as well as the Kern County Parks and Recreation Commission which is why I am hopeful we will be awarded this grant funding."
District 3 Supervisor Mike Maggard came from a modest family and grew up near Pioneer Park, one of the parks in east Bakersfield the county hopes to rebuild and restore.
"For people of modest means, public parks are an escape," Maggard said, recalling his own youth.
"Wouldn't it be incredible if we were awarded one or more of those grants," he said. "It would be a godsend for the community."
If you could choose five parks in disadvantaged areas of Kern County and completely transform them, what would be on your wish list?
This is essentially the question county parks officials asked community leaders and nearby residents. And their answers resulted in five unique park designs.
If funding becomes available, Virginia Avenue Park at Virginia and Mount Vernon avenues on Bakersfield's east side, will boast a synthetic-surface soccer field with LED lighting, a unique linear splash pad or spray park that will stretch from an enclosed and lighted basketball court southward to twin child play structures, or "tot lots."
The proposed skate park is extensive.
All of the proposed parks incorporate designs that will allow all children to participate at some level, despite their relative abilities or disabilities, Brewer said.
The plan for Heritage Park, at 8636 Bernard St., is just as ambitious.
"Isaac was the lead on this," Brewer said of General Services Manager Isaac Preston.
A look at the site plan reveals an overall soccer theme at the improved park. A proposed wet or dry play structure will have a soccer ball design with a shade structure overhead.
"I don't know that I've seen anything like this throughout the state," Brewer said. The skate park would be built in the shape of a butterfly and the park will be crisscrossed by lots of curving walking paths.
Making improvements like these raises property values in the neighborhood, Alsop said. It increases neighborhood pride, resulting in more use by families, which tends to push out negative elements.
"These places are Xanadu, this is fantastic," Alsop said. "This is what the community wants."
If the grant comes in, Potomac Park, on Potomac Avenue, west of Oswell Street and south of Edison Highway, will boast a Kern River theme area with shaded seating.
The natural theme will extend to a creative play area with a tree structure.
The creativity and the utilitarian improvements continue to shine in the proposed improvements to Lamont Park with its indoor recreation center, sunken garden and lighted soccer field with bleachers for spectators.
And the wish list also extends east of the Tehachapi Mountains to Mojave East Park, with its renovated soccer field and baseball field, tot lot with shade structure, all within a subtle aerospace theme to match the region's history of aviation and aerospace research and development.
"The grants are no-match grants. If awarded, they come with no strings attached," said Geoffrey Hill, the county's chief general services officer.
For a county like Kern, which must watch every penny and find funding where there is none, it could be a big advantage.
The team is entirely bought in to this effort, Alsop said.
"It's in our blood," said General Services Manager Matt Howard. "We really engaged with the communities we are serving."
Now it's up to those who administer the grants. But in Xanadu, miracles can happen.