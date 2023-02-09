 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

County tries new ways to address 911 calls

Board of supervisors meeting-6

Kern County's Department of Public Health Services gave its annual ambulance report on Tuesday, Feb. 9, for the first time since 2018. The report compiled data from 2019 to 2022. 

 John Donegan / The Californian

In an effort to reduce response times and cut costs post-pandemic, Kern County’s public health providers are introducing new methods to help people who call 911.

At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, Brynn Carrigan, director of Kern County's Public Health Services Department, delivered her department’s ambulance report, the first since 2018. The report detailed the achievements and ailments they experienced from right before the COVID-19 pandemic to now, and offered ideas on how to improve response times and staffing shortages.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections