County touts health programs amid heightened COVID deaths related to unhealthy lifestyles

Kern County is one of the least healthy places in California, and that led to deadly results during the coronavirus pandemic.
A total of 78 percent of all Kern County adults are considered overweight or obese, and more Kern County residents die from diabetes than anywhere else in California. During the pandemic, more than 50 percent of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in people with obesity, diabetes, hypertension or heart disease.
Public health experts do not know the exact reasons why Kern County residents are so unhealthy, but the local Public Health Services Department has launched three programs intended to get locals on track to healthy lifestyles. The programs could play an important role in preventing further COVID-19 deaths, especially as the virus threatens to become endemic.
“I think it’s wishful thinking to think that the pandemic is going to disappear,” Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said in an interview with The Californian. “I think the coronavirus is going to be around for a long time. I can only hope that we won’t see surges like we’ve seen over the last couple of years, but it’s really difficult to predict what this novel coronavirus is going to do. So I think it would be prudent for everyone to get themselves in the best possible health in case there is another surge.”
#KnowYourNumbers
After the surprise success of a pilot exercise and nutrition regimen in Buttonwillow in 2018, the health department has brought back #KnowYourNumbers for a wider county launch this spring.
The six-week program offers free health screenings, along with nutrition and fitness coaching to foster healthy habits. At the beginning of the program, a traveling team takes measurements of participants’ body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol levels. Six weeks later, another screening takes place.
“We’re really trying to equip our residents with the tools that they need to do exercises and eat better within the comfort of their own home,” Carrigan said.
Events have already started from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays at the Riverview Community Center in Oildale and from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, at the Delano Branch Library. In March, the health department will begin working out of the Friendship House in south Bakersfield and the Taft Branch Library.
Dates and times of future classes will be posted at kernpublichealth.com/knowyournumbers.
Certified Healthy
For those who think that eating healthy requires cooking at home, think again. The health department is bringing attention to Certified Healthy, a countywide initiative designed to highlight local restaurants that offer healthy choices.
By downloading the Safe Diner App, local residents can become aware of healthy dining options nearby. The restaurants highlighted on the app have been evaluated by public health professionals.
“What’s interesting when you eat out is, you don’t even recognize how that food was prepared,” Carrigan said, “and oftentimes, you’re ingesting many more calories than you were aware of because you don’t know how it was prepared.”
Waste Hunger, Not Food
Since its launch in September 2018, Waste Hunger, Not Food has rescued more than 1.5 million pounds of food from being thrown away.
The program allows food servers to divert food that is still edible, but would otherwise have been thrown away, to the county for redistribution. The health department is hoping to reduce the number of children who go to bed hungry each night. According to the department, 25 percent of Kern’s children struggle to stay fed each day.
For those parents who want to provide healthy options for themselves and their children, Waste Hunger, Not Food is one option. Through a partnership with CityServe, the county distributes the food to a network of local churches.
“There are some areas in Kern County where it’s difficult to access healthy food,” Carrigan said. “Looking for a Waste Hunger distribution site in that area may help these families make healthier meals and snacks within their homes.”