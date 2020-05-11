Kern County officials said Monday they plan to request ongoing assistance from the state at the Kingston Healthcare Center, where an outbreak of COVID-19 is still not fully controlled.
Cases at the 184-bed Bakersfield facility have surpassed 100, with 62 residents and 46 health care workers infected, said Matt Constantine, Kern County Director of Public Health Services. Nine Kingston residents have died from the virus, accounting for 60 percent of the county's 15 deaths, Constantine said.
County Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said Kingston accounts for nearly half of the almost 40 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the county.
Skilled nursing facilities like Kingston are regulated by the state and not the county. However, Constantine said the county has offered to test the residents and workers of the 19 skilled nursing facilities in Kern in order to better monitor the situations in other facilities. Constantine also expects to request an extension to the amount of time the state will keep a medical strike team at the Kingston facility. The team was originally scheduled to be through this weekend, he said.
