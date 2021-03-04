County to provide ride service for those lacking transportation, in need of COVID-19 vaccine

Kern County is launching a ride service to the County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Clinic to assist residents who lack access to transportation.
Those interested can call 868-7090 to schedule a ride, according to a news release from the county. The Aging and Adult Services Department will set up the patient’s appointment time at the fairgrounds in congruence with their transportation appointment.
Here are some items to note, provided by the county:
• Residents requesting transportation must be eligible to be vaccinated in accordance with the state’s tiered system.
• This service will be able to transport those with access and functional needs disabilities, however not those who are bed bound or require gurney transport.
• The ride will include others in need of transportation but will have appropriate distancing protocols in place and require the use of face masks. Each vehicle will be sanitized frequently, the county said.
• A caregiver may accompany a rider who needs assistance even if they are not eligible for the vaccine.
• Rides will likely not be the same day and availability will increase with demand.
Currently, residents who are healthcare workers, 65 years of age or older, education and childcare workers, emergency services workers, and food and agriculture workers are eligible to be vaccinated, according to the news release.