Get rid of what you don't need at the free Fall Bulky Waste Collection Event slated for 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7.
Bulky waste includes household appliances such as refrigerators and water heaters, mattresses, furniture, electronics and other large household items. All items will be accepted at no charge. The Salvation Army and Goodwill will be available to accept donations of items that can be reused.
Kern County residents can bring their items to:
• Meadows Field International Terminal, 1401 Skyway Drive, off Airport Drive and Skyway Drive
• Kern Medical, 1700 Mt. Vernon Ave., in the Flower Street parking lot
• Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. parking lot, northwest corner
Here's what you can't bring: Construction waste, demolition and remodeling waste, tires, household trash, green waste, hazardous waste and commercial waste.
Motorists are reminded to tarp or secure their load before driving to a collection location. Also, only residential waste will be accepted; no commercial waste is allowed.
Also, residents of the unincorporated metro Bakersfield area can also schedule a curbside bulky waste pickup for up to two items per month by calling 322-6863. Or go to KernPublicWorks.com.