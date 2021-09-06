County to hold redistricting meeting Tuesday

Kern County will hold a redistricting public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to inform the public about the redistricting process for county supervisorial districts and public mapping tools, and receive testimony from communities of interest.
It will be held at the Kern County Board of Supervisors Chambers, 1115 Truxtun Ave. It can be watched on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/officialkerncounty. Or call in for audio only at 1-831-296-3421. Enter Phone Conference ID: 995 496 641#. For Spanish translation, Enter Conference ID: 231 968 088#.
The purpose of redistricting is to redraw district lines to reflect Kern's current population after the most recent census and is to ensure each district is representative of the people who live there.
Visit the county’s redistricting website at https://www.kerncounty.com/government/2021-redistrictingmenu for more information.