County to hold hazardous waste collection events

The Kern County Public Works Department is holding several residential household hazardous waste collection events in July.
They are:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.;
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Glennville Transfer Station: 9301 Highway 155;
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road;
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.
Household hazardous waste also can always be dropped off at these permanent facilities:
• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September and November) from 9 a.m. to noon.
• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.