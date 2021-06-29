You have permission to edit this article.
County to hold hazardous waste collection events

HazardousWaste.png

The Kern County Special Waste Facility accepts residential hazardous waste.

 Kern County Public Works

The Kern County Public Works Department is holding several residential household hazardous waste collection events in July.

They are:

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.;

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, Glennville Transfer Station: 9301 Highway 155;

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, Lebec Transfer Station: 300 Landfill Road;

• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Tehachapi Recycling & Sanitary Landfill: 12001 Tehachapi Blvd.

Household hazardous waste also can always be dropped off at these permanent facilities:

• Metro-Bakersfield SWF: 4951 Standard St., is open every Wednesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Mojave SWF: 17035 Finnin St., is open the first Saturday of every other month (January, March, May, July, September and November) from 9 a.m. to noon.

• Ridgecrest SWF: 3301 Bowman Road, is open the second and fourth Saturday of each month, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

