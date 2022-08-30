County supes OK smaller budget with more money for public safety

Kern's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $3.6 billion budget for fiscal 2022-23 that boosts spending on public safety and general assistance programs while increasing debt service, setting aside more money for contingencies and cutting allocations to education, general government and health and sanitation.
The combination of spending cuts and increases reflected the county's mixed financial condition: Property tax revenues were up 13 percent year over year because of higher oil prices, but in part because of the tapering-off of federal and state government grants related to the pandemic, Kern's overall budget was down 5.3 percent from the fiscal year that ended July 30.
The county's general fund, a key account within the board's purview, was set 3.4 percent less than fiscal 2021-22 at about $826 million.
Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop noted the budget comes after a six-year period in which the county gradually resolved a $44.5 million general-fund deficit and a $17.8 million hole in its fire fund, both of which he said stemmed from the 2014 crash in oil prices.
On top of that fiscal shock, he told the board Tuesday, the pandemic "required us to build an even leaner budget due to stagnant growth in discretionary revenues and the economic impacts of the pandemic, along with harmful and unfunded state mandates and policies."
Board Chairman Zack Scrivner, in an email following the board vote, said the budget prioritizes the county's most critical and urgent needs, including public safety, emergency preparedness and response, behavioral health services and homelessness, parks, library services and spay and neuter programs.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office saw an increase in allocations related in part to recruitment and retention of employees, training and a housing stipend for deputies assigned to outlying areas. Overall, the portion of the budget related to public safety rose year over year by 1.3 percent, or more than $6.5 million, which was the biggest change from the past fiscal year with the exception of the increase of about $8 million set aside for contingencies.
The biggest single cut from the last fiscal year's budget was made in the area of "general government," which covers a wide array of administrative expenses ranging from claims payments to tax services. The board slashed 14 percent, or more than $28 million, from that portion of the budget.
The next largest reduction from the previous budget came in the category of health and sanitation, which includes expenses such as medical services. That classification was cut almost 16 percent, or $17.6 million.
The county's education funding, which pays for services including library programs, was down 9.6 percent year over year, or $927,430.
Spending on public assistance — things like job assistance programs and veteran social services — increased 2.8 percent, or $685,337. Debt service payments jumped 18.4 percent, or $2.1 million.
Some of the budget cuts were at least partially offset by one-time investments enabled by grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. As approved by the board Tuesday, ARPA will pay for $30 million in pedestrian safety and other infrastructure improvements to communities in the county's unincorporated areas.
Other expenditures of ARPA money approved by the board are $20 million in public parks and other outdoor spaces and $10 million in equipment for first responders.
Alsop told the board the county also intends to open all county libraries at pre-pandemic levels.
"However, even with all branches open for service," he said, "we recognize the need for additional hours of operation, which is something we believe is a priority."