County supes OK smaller budget with more money for public safety

In this July 2021 file photo, the Kern County Administrative Building on Truxtun Avenue emits a deep blue light to commemorate the late Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Campas.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Kern's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a $3.6 billion budget for fiscal 2022-23 that boosts spending on public safety and general assistance programs while increasing debt service, setting aside more money for contingencies and cutting allocations to education, general government and health and sanitation.

The combination of spending cuts and increases reflected the county's mixed financial condition: Property tax revenues were up 13 percent year over year because of higher oil prices, but in part because of the tapering-off of federal and state government grants related to the pandemic, Kern's overall budget was down 5.3 percent from the fiscal year that ended July 30.

