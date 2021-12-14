County supervisors OK contract with largest union, ending two-year stalemate

The Kern County Board of Supervisors concluded a long and bruising negotiation process with its largest union Tuesday.
In unanimous votes, supervisors approved three-year contracts with Service Employees International Union Local 521, which represents around 5,000 county staff.
Getting to this point has been difficult. Negotiations have taken place since August 2019, with the union functioning without a contract for more than two years. Union members frequently berated supervisors during meetings for the lack of cost-of-living pay increases, which the union says are necessary to compensate for low overall pay.
But the county’s financial struggles have prevented any cost-of-living allowances, known as COLAs, since 2013, and the stagnant pay led the union to the brink of a strike in October after 90 percent of SEIU members voted down the county’s “last, best and final offer.”
The union claimed more than 900 employees would earn less under the proposed contract than they had been promised, a deficiency union leaders said had been rectified in the county’s newest offer.
Still, only 60 percent of SEIU members voted to approve the new contract, and union leaders characterized the new contract more as a first step than an end to employee grievances. Although Kern County officials and union leaders have cited different lengths of time since the last COLA, the issue has been simmering since the start of bargaining.
The union says low pay has resulted in big vacancies throughout multiple county departments. For long-term employees of the county, latest contract was viewed as a chance to correct years of stagnant benefits, which may still not necessarily have been addressed.
“Because of 14 years of not having any wage increases, you have to think we still have some of those same employees that are here,” said Local 521 Vice President Tiffany Sagbohan. “So for them, it was like, ‘We deserve more,’ and rightfully so. We just need to let them know this is a start. We have to have a starting point.”
Sonja Bennett, a retired administrative coordinator for the Department of Human Services, who was also a member of SEIU’s bargaining team, reiterated her colleague’s notion that the latest agreement served as an important first step.
“You have to break the ice somewhere after 14 years,” she said. “You’re not going to make up for everything in one contract.”
The new contract includes a 5 percent entry level pay increase for all positions along with a 5.4 percent increase for employees who have already “topped out,” or reached the maximum pay available for their position.
Perhaps more importantly, the new contract establishes a compensation structure that provides employees with regular pay increases for nine years, where previously employees stopped receiving raises after four years.
Supervisor Leticia Perez, the only board member to comment on the new contract, expressed gratitude toward the county’s bargaining team for reaching the agreement with the union.
“(It’s) never perfect, but it’s absolutely the right direction and the right move for us and our relationship to our workforce,” she said. “This has been a long time coming.”