County supervisors OK changes to local oil permitting

Oil activity.jpg

This 2020 file photo shows a pump station on the Kern River Oil Field.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kern's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a series of changes Tuesday intended to revive the county's embattled oil and gas permitting system.

The board's action on idle oilfield equipment on farmland, fine-particulate emissions and a fund for drinking water systems constituted county government's response to a June court ruling that faulted aspects of Kern's longstanding efforts to streamline local oil permitting.

